Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Delays Season Because of Coronavirus Fears

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Atsushi Saito (L), the commissioner of Nippon Professional Baseball, speaks to reporters during a press conference in Tokyo on March 9, 2020. - Japan's professional baseball season, originally set to open on March 20, will be postponed for the first time since the 2011 earthquake due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, the league's boss said March 9. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
STR/Getty Images

Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball will delay the start of its regular season because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"We can't play games in the current situation, where for every one person in a large crowd, two to three more will likely become infected," commissioner Atsushi Saito said, per Jim Allen. "If you have games you have to make a maximum effort. If you don't have the ability to measure body temperatures, disinfect the stadium and equipment and so on, then you can't be said to be doing your best."

Saito said the spread of the disease made a delay "unavoidable at the present stage." It's unclear when the league will begin its season.

A total of 485 coronavirus infections have been documented in Japan. In addition, there are 696 people infected who are currently quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fourteen people (seven in Japan, seven on the ship) have died.

There are currently 550 documented cases in the United States, including 22 deaths. However, no major professional sports league in the U.S. has ceased operations. The NBA, NHL and MLB have each implemented safety precautions, including advising players to limit handshakes and autographs.

The NBA recently sent a memo to teams telling them to prepare for a contingency plan in which games are played without fans in the stands. NHL teams have begun closing dressing rooms to the media.

MLB's Opening Day is March 26 and is currently scheduled to move ahead as planned. 

