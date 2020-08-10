Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks vs. Raptors After Undergoing Oral Surgery

Harry How/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Monday night against the Toronto Raptors after undergoing oral surgery.

Antetokounmpo was listed as out for Monday's game after previously being listed as probable "due to a toothache," per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

The reigning league MVP suffered a knee injury earlier this season but has been durable throughout his career. He appeared in at least 72 games in each of his first six seasons in the league and at least 80 in three of them.

When healthy, he is one of the best players in the league.

Antetokounmpo is a one-time MVP, three-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Defensive selection and four-time All-Star who can take over a game as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses with his ability to power his way into the lane as a versatile playmaker and who can play essentially every position.

He is the primary reason the Bucks had the best record in the league at 53-12 when the 2019-20 season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are on the shortlist of realistic titles contenders in the NBA's campus-like environment in Orlando, Florida.

Milwaukee doesn't have anyone else on its roster capable of replicating what he does, although Khris Middleton, George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo can carry the offense at times.

Still, the Bucks almost surely need Giannis healthy if they are going to parlay their impressive regular season into a championship.