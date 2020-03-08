LeBron James, Anthony Davis Power Lakers to Win over Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Harry How/Getty Images

The one notable thing missing from the Los Angeles Lakers' memorable season to this point was a victory over the L.A. Clippers.

That changed Sunday.

The Lakers prevailed 112-103 at Staples Center in a potential Western Conference Finals preview with star power galore, giving them their first win in three tries against their city rivals this season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Avery Bradley led the way, helping the Purple and Gold improve to 49-13 on the campaign with a fourth win in a row.

The Clippers are still an impressive 43-20 even though their six-game winning streak came to an end.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Tuesday when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets and the Clippers are at the Golden State Warriors.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.