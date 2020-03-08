LeBron James, Anthony Davis Power Lakers to Win over Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The one notable thing missing from the Los Angeles Lakers' memorable season to this point was a victory over the L.A. Clippers.

That changed Sunday.

The Lakers prevailed 112-103 at Staples Center in a potential Western Conference Finals preview with star power galore, giving them their first win in three tries against their city rivals this season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Avery Bradley led the way, helping the Purple and Gold improve to 49-13 on the campaign with a fourth win in a row.

The Clippers are still an impressive 43-20 even though their six-game winning streak came to an end.

           

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Tuesday when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets and the Clippers are at the Golden State Warriors.

           

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

