Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Cowboys' Byron Jones, Panthers' James Bradberry

The New York Jets have reportedly set their eyes on top cornerbacks in the free-agent market, with Byron Jones and James Bradberry among the names they're targeting.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the Jets' interest, noting that they would have to win a "bidding war" for both players.

Jones, 27, recorded 36 tackles and six passes defensed in 2019. Those numbers were markedly down from his Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, which saw him record 67 tackles and 14 passes defensed.

Bradberry, 26, had a far stronger 2019 with 65 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes defensed. His strong season was a little overshadowed by a lost Carolina campaign.

