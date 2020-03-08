Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Cowboys' Byron Jones, Panthers' James Bradberry

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly set their eyes on top cornerbacks in the free-agent market, with Byron Jones and James Bradberry among the names they're targeting.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the Jets' interest, noting that they would have to win a "bidding war" for both players.

Jones, 27, recorded 36 tackles and six passes defensed in 2019. Those numbers were markedly down from his Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, which saw him record 67 tackles and 14 passes defensed.

Bradberry, 26, had a far stronger 2019 with 65 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes defensed. His strong season was a little overshadowed by a lost Carolina campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Teams That Should Blow It Up This Offseason 💥

    The Dolphins wrote the blueprint for blowing up a team and starting over. These teams should follow the same blueprint 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams That Should Blow It Up This Offseason 💥

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Williams' Attorney Expects Gun Charge to Be 'Resolved Shortly'

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Williams' Attorney Expects Gun Charge to Be 'Resolved Shortly'

    Tyler Calvaruso
    via Jets Wire

    Jets' Realistic Dream Signing in Free Agency 💭

    Our pick is based on factors like availability, fit, productivity, health and cap room 👉

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jets' Realistic Dream Signing in Free Agency 💭

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Bridgewater

    Teddy has been a franchise QB waiting to happen. We break down his potential suitors 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Bridgewater

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report