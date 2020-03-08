Olivier Giroud 'Did Everything' to Leave Chelsea in January Transfer Window

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has said he did "everything" he could to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The France international striker was strongly linked with a move away from the Blues earlier in the year, but he ended up staying at the club and is currently the team's starting centre-forward, with Tammy Abraham injured.

Speaking to Telefoot (h/t Goal), the 33-year-old opened up on his efforts to get a move in January and the clubs who were interested in signing him:

"Even I saw myself elsewhere to be honest. I went through six complicated months. That's why I tried to leave in January. I did everything [to leave]. In the end, with the circumstances, Chelsea did not want to let me go. The crucial condition for my departure was to have a replacement.

"The most interesting club for me was Inter Milan. The problem is that it dragged on. In the end, and even if Lazio were there towards the end and Tottenham too, it was no longer a question of where I was going to leave but could I leave. There was nothing to do. I was stuck."

Giroud added that he also attracted interest from Lyon, but making the switch to Inter was a "priority."

In the same interview, the former Arsenal man said Major League Soccer was a possibility too, although that move would have hindered his chances of playing for France at the UEFA European Championship in the summer, per football writer Jeremy Smith:

Although the striker was keen to depart in January, he has since said that he would like to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Giroud's current Chelsea deal expires at the end of the campaign, meaning he is currently free to talk to clubs with a view to signing a pre-contract.

After being named in the starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Everton, Giroud has now started the last five games for Chelsea in all competitions.

Per Sky Sports Statto, it's been a long time since Giroud was given such an extended run of starts:

As he has done throughout his career, the veteran is proving himself a useful option at the top end of the field. Football writer Paul Brown was full of praise for the striker's display in the 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday:

Giroud will be cherishing this time in the team, as he has so frequently been on the fringes at Chelsea. For the Blues, having him around for another season would be useful, as the forward offers a different option and a strong alternative in cup competitions.

However, as Giroud edges towards the twilight of his career, he will want to get as many minutes as possible. At Chelsea, that looks unlikely beyond the current campaign.