Knicks Rumors: NY Expected to Have Interest in Re-Signing Moe Harkless

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Maurice Harkless #3 of the New York Knicks in between plays against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Madison Square Garden on March 04, 2020 in New York City. The Utah Jazz won, 112-104. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are "expected to express interest" in re-signing forward Maurice Harkless this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, with "playoff contenders planning to pursue him in free agency as well."

The Knicks acquired Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 second-rounder from the Los Angeles Clippers at February's trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Morris Sr. to L.A.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

