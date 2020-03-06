Knicks Rumors: NY Expected to Have Interest in Re-Signing Moe Harkless

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are "expected to express interest" in re-signing forward Maurice Harkless this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, with "playoff contenders planning to pursue him in free agency as well."

The Knicks acquired Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 second-rounder from the Los Angeles Clippers at February's trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Morris Sr. to L.A.

