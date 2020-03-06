Shayna Baszler Rumors, Jericho AEW Schedule, Liv Morgan on Elimination Chamber

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Vince McMahon Unhappy With Shayna Baszler's Raw Match?

Baszler has been ticketed for a meteoric rise that will feature a triumph in the women's Elimination Chamber match Sunday followed by a main-event match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Her final match before Elimination Chamber apparently didn't receive glowing reviews, though.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) McMahon, the WWE chairman, reacted with "negativity and uncertainty" toward the former UFC star's clash with Kairi Sane because it didn't get the desired crowd reaction.

Not everybody viewed the match in a negative light. Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge gave the encounter an A-minus grade, calling it a "strong debut" for the Queen of Spades.

McMahon's word still drives the WWE creative process and there's still time before WrestleMania to call an audible if he feels Baszler isn't ready for top billing. It's unlikely that type of decision is going to get made from a single match, though.

The speculation does add more intrigue to Sunday's match, which has the Mania title shot on the line.

Chris Jericho's Fozzy Tour Won't Impact AEW Schedule

Jericho used to tailor his part-time WWE schedule around his Fozzy tour dates. He's taken on more of a leading role within AEW, so questions were raised about his availability when his band's slate was announced with shows ranging from mid-April through mid-August.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via WrestlingNews.co's Andrew Ravens) Y2J should remain available for the Wednesday night Dynamite broadcasts since the Fozzy schedule left space to travel to and from the host city each week.

That's great news for AEW, which just won its 10th straight head-to-head television ratings matchup with WWE's NXT, which airs in the same Wednesday time slot.

Dynamite has successfully marketed its established high-profile names, a group led by Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, to hold off a challenge from the rising stars of NXT.

Losing the former AEW world champion for an extended period could have threatened its ratings winning streak, but it sounds like hard-rocking Canadian will pull double duty all summer.

Liv Morgan Ready To Breakthrough At Elimination Chamber

Morgan was elevated to Raw in November 2017 as part of the Riott Squad, but it's taken a while for her to kick her singles career into high gear. She'll finally get a serious opportunity to steal the spotlight in the women's Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

Chuck Carroll of CBS New York spoke with the 25-year-old New Jersey native, who said her "nine-month hiatus of self-discovery and hair dye" led her "character to evolve" before her return in late December. She also discussed Sunday's pay-per-view match:

"How do you prepare? Do you throw yourself at fences? Steel-link fences? There is no vibration. It's just, go in there with the mindset that you know you're going to get hurt, so how much are you willing to withstand to be the last one standing? To go onto WrestleMania to have the opportunity to compete with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. So I think it's just the preparation of, 'How much am I willing to go through?' And for me personally, I'd go through it all."

Morgan is still an in-ring work in progress and she's a long shot to emerge from the chamber with the chance to face Lynch for the title at Mania. But she's starting to make serious progress and has a legit opportunity to take on a headline role in the months after the year's biggest event.