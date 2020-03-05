AEW Dynamite Defeats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle for 10th Straight Week

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT once again beat out WWE NXT on USA Network in the viewership battle Wednesday night.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, AEW Dynamite averaged 906,000 viewers during Wednesday's two-hour show, while WWE NXT averaged 718,000.

Dynamite represented the first night of the Jon Moxley era in AEW after he beat Chris Jericho in the main event of Revolution to win the AEW World Championship.

Jericho and the Inner Circle vowed to wreak havoc Wednesday, and they did precisely that. Prior to the main event tag team match pitting Jericho and Sammy Guevara against Mox and Darby Allin, the trio of Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager took out Moxley.

Allin fought valiantly, but Jericho and Guevara won the two-on-one situation. Moxley tried to clean house after the match, however, The Inner Circle powerbombed him through a table and flipped him off.

In other major Dynamite happenings, Colt Cabana made his AEW in-ring debut alongside SCU in a winning effort against Dark Order, plus Pac and The Lucha Bros. took out Best Friends and Orange Cassidy and formed a new stable called Death Triangle.

Also, Adam "Hangman" Page furthered his feud with The Young Bucks and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a shocking debut by interrupting Cody to say he has someone arriving in AEW who will knock Cody from his perch.

NXT was bookended by two big steel cage matches. The first opened the show and saw Dakota Kai beat Tegan Nox thanks to help from Raquel Gonzalez. The finish was quite creative, as Gonzalez pushed the door open and pinned Nox against the side of the cage so that she couldn't reach the floor.

In the main event, Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong battled inside the cage, but it was interrupted by Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era. When Cole ended up inside the ring, Dream pushed Strong out the cage door and purposely took the loss.

Dream's feud with Strong was apparently all a ploy to get to Cole and the NXT Championship, as he took out Undisputed era with a kendo stick and steel chair before holding up the title.

Additionally, Johnny Gargano got heated during a sit-down interview with Mauro Ranallo and still refused to give a clear answer on why he turned on Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland, although he set up a confrontation between them for next week.

Other segments included Austin Theory beating Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a highly entertaining match, Chelsea Green beating Shotzi Blackheart to qualify for the NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and North American champion Keith Lee agreeing to a title match against Cameron Grimes for next week.

Next week's NXT will feature the continuation of the build toward next month's NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, while the fallout from Revolution will likely continue on Dynamite.

