WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 2
The March 2 edition of Monday Night Raw went full steam ahead toward WWE WrestleMania. The last step before Sunday's Elimination Chamber for the red brand included plenty of pay-per-view building clashes.
AJ Styles was set to fight Aleister Black just one week after laying out The Danish Destroyer. With Black still undefeated, this was his biggest challenge to date, including the threat of The OC ringside.
Rey Mysterio returned to action, teaming with Humberto Carrillo against Andrade and Angel Garza. This lucha libre clash had potential to steal the show.
The Street Profits got a second chance at the Raw Tag Team Championships held by Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, this was to be their last opportunity for a while if they failed as they did at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday.
Shayna Baszler was expected to fight Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow was not cleared to compete. Instead, she fought a longtime rival in Kairi Sane just six days before the women's Elimination Chamber.
Beth Phoenix promised an update on Edge's condition following the heinous attack of Randy Orton, while Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw with Paul Heyman to address Drew McIntyre.
The night was packed, and on the Road to WrestleMania, anything could happen.
Drew McIntyre Gives Brock Lesnar a Lasting Statement
Paul Heyman called the WrestleMania main event a sham. He refused to see The Scottish Psychopath as a true threat to the WWE champion.
McIntyre interrupted, and he made his statement with action. He hit a Claymore on The Beast Incarnate and walked off. Lesnar and Heyman got to the top of the ramp, only for the No. 1 contender to hit a pair of Claymores on the stage.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was an excellent bit of business. The Advocate always puts over Lesnar's opponents. He lauds them and then promises a win. Here, he ran down McIntyre, which made this feel different. Heyman came off as scared.
McIntyre did not take the words lightly and proved why both heels should be scared. Lesnar sold the Claymore better than most anything except maybe Goldberg's Spear.
Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits
The Authors of Pain got involved until they had to be thrown out in this match. However, in the chaos, Kevin Owens slipped in to hit a stunner on Seth Rollins. Montez Ford hit the frog splash for the win.
Afterward, backstage, The Messiah demanded a rematch with The Street Profits at Elimination Chamber, and he told KO he would fight him anywhere and any time.
Result
Street Profits def. Rollins and Murphy by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While the match never really got going, the result made this a strong segment. KO finally got one-up on The Messiah. This allowed The Street Profits to finally win the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Ford and Angelo Dawkins can deliver with this spotlight, especially as entertainers on the Road to WrestleMania. They can make any story work. It is good to get the tag titles off Rollins to focus on his feud with Owens.