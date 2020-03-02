WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 2

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The March 2 edition of Monday Night Raw went full steam ahead toward WWE WrestleMania. The last step before Sunday's Elimination Chamber for the red brand included plenty of pay-per-view building clashes.

AJ Styles was set to fight Aleister Black just one week after laying out The Danish Destroyer. With Black still undefeated, this was his biggest challenge to date, including the threat of The OC ringside.

Rey Mysterio returned to action, teaming with Humberto Carrillo against Andrade and Angel Garza. This lucha libre clash had potential to steal the show.

The Street Profits got a second chance at the Raw Tag Team Championships held by Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, this was to be their last opportunity for a while if they failed as they did at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday.

Shayna Baszler was expected to fight Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow was not cleared to compete. Instead, she fought a longtime rival in Kairi Sane just six days before the women's Elimination Chamber.

Beth Phoenix promised an update on Edge's condition following the heinous attack of Randy Orton, while Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw with Paul Heyman to address Drew McIntyre.

The night was packed, and on the Road to WrestleMania, anything could happen.