Frank Lampard Talks Chelsea Injuries Ahead of Everton Premier League Clash

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has offered fitness updates on a number of Chelsea players ahead of their Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella relayed his comments from Friday's press conference:

Tammy Abraham has missed the Blues' last two matches with an ankle problem, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has not played since February 1 because of a hamstring injury.

Per The Athletic's Liam Twomey, the manager confirmed the latter will be sent for a scan to assess the recurrence of his injury.

Mateo Kovacic went off shortly before half-time in the Blues' 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Willian, who opened the scoring against the Reds in somewhat fortuitous circumstances, was withdrawn six minutes into the second half.

Lampard also provided updates on Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic: "Ruben, actually we just had an in-house game which Ruben and Pulisic took part in. Great to see Pulisic playing but he is short on match fitness. It is a big step forward. Ruben is trying to find match fitness."

Loftus-Cheek has not appeared since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in May last year, although he has been on the bench for Chelsea's last two league games.

As for Pulisic, he last played on New Year's Day, having been absent since with an abductor muscle tear.

Kinsella painted the picture Chelsea could be faced with at Stamford Bridge on Sunday:

Jorginho is suspended for the match as part of a two-game Premier League ban for picking up his 10th booking of the season in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante hasn't featured since he went off after 12 minutes in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on February 17, and Andreas Christensen could be a doubt after he missed the Liverpool win with a "small issue."