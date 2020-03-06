Takumi Minamino Still Adapting at Liverpool but 'Very Hungry' to Contribute More

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has said that although he is taking time to adapt to his new surroundings, he is hoping to offer more to the team.

Minamino signed for Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

In an interview with Glenn Price for Liverpool's official website, he said:

"In the last three months there have been areas which I'm quite happy about. But personally I would love to contribute more to goals and assists—I'm feeling very hungry about that.

"I don't really know how much I still need to learn. But day by day, I'm feeling that I understand his [Jurgen Klopp's] philosophies and I'm getting better."

Minamino has made six appearances since he joined the Reds, but he has completed 90 minutes just once from three starts in the FA Cup.

He has been a substitute in his three Premier League appearances, playing a combined total of 77 minutes.

"I only have limited chances, but when the manager needs me, I have to show the results of the manager's expectations," the Japan international said. He also added that his lack of game time is "not a good excuse" for not contributing more.

The 25-year-old, who can play on either flank or through the middle, had returned nine goals and 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg this season prior to his move. However, he is yet to be involved in a goal for his new side.

Minamino may not want to use his infrequent minutes as an excuse, but getting regular game time at Anfield is difficult when he'd have to replace one of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

When he played in Liverpool's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday, he had spent just 20 minutes on the pitch since January 26.

He still managed to impress in the first half at Stamford Bridge, though:

Minamino and the rest of Liverpool's side were less impactful after the break, particularly when Ross Barkley netted Chelsea's second in the 64th minute to kill off the contest.

The FA Cup will no longer be an option for Minamino to get on the pitch, but Liverpool still have 10 more Premier League matches left of the campaign and could have as many as seven more games in the UEFA Champions League, should they overturn their 1-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Liverpool only need a maximum of 12 more points to secure the Premier League title, so if they remain in the Champions League, Klopp will likely have plenty of licence to rotate his side domestically during the run-in to keep his first XI fit for Europe.

Minamino will likely play a more important role next season, too. Salah and Mane will likely be in attendance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and Senegal, respectively, and so they will be absent for much of January and February next year.