Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says 'Fitter' Manchester United 'Have to Go for Everything'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Manchester United's FA Cup fifth round victory over Derby County on Thursday that his Red Devils side will fight to win all the silverware they can this season. He believes they are well equipped to do so because of their improved fitness levels.

United will face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the FA Cup quarter-finals later this month after their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie against Austrian outfit LASK.

They are also still fighting to finish in the Premier League's top four:

After beating Derby 3-0 at Pride Park, Solskjaer said his side will not prioritise one competition over the others between now and the end of the season:

"Today was the highest priority because we're not going to pick and choose games or competitions. We have to go for everything; that's what it is to be at Manchester United. It's another away draw, we're used to that now. Is it a seventh in a row? We'll have to do it the hard way if want to go all the way. We've got a chance now."

Luke Shaw opened the scoring against the Rams before January loan signing Odion Ighalo netted twice.

Meanwhile, United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who is now a player-coach at Derby, was twice denied by goalkeeper Sergio Romero:

The victory extended United's unbeaten run to nine in a row ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

It is the Red Devils' best run since they went 11 games without losing in Solskjaer's first 11 in charge after he succeeded Jose Mourinho at the end of 2018.

United's form subsequently collapsed spectacularly at the end of 2018-19. They won just two of their last 12 games of the campaign in all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League and failing to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Solskjaer made assurances that his side are better equipped this season to maintain their good form to the end of the term, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"They're fitter with a better mentality [than last season]. They've had a winter break, we've added a few signings and we're getting players back. The whole squad is ready to go. I've got a big squad. [Last season] we had I don't know how many hamstring injuries because we weren't ready to do what we asked them to do."

Pep Guardiola's City pose a big threat to United's unbeaten run, but the Red Devils have already triumphed over their neighbours twice this term, once in the Premier League and once in the League Cup.

The Sky Blues have little to play for given they are 22 points back from leaders Liverpool in the league table but in no danger of dropping out of the top four. They are also facing a two-year ban from European football, which is threatening their participation in next season's Champions League.

They will, though, relish the prospect of disrupting United's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.