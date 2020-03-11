Top CFB Storylines to Watch During Spring Practices

10 of 10

Any time there's a major need at a position and a mid-term freshman enrollee comes in and looks the part, it's a beautiful thing for a coaching staff.

That appears to be the case in Happy Valley as a Penn State team in desperate need of difference-making receivers is about to get an extended look at 4-star receiver KeAndre Lambert.

"I'm really impressed with his movement," former Penn State director for performance enhancement Dwight Galt IV told 247Sports' Tyler Donohue. "Very explosive horizontally and vertically."

There's no way to list everybody who could surge toward an impact season with 15 strong spring practices, but they're all over the place.

There's no higher-profile position than quarterback, and with vacancy signs flashing all around, several names are worth knowing. Alabama's Bryce Young is the headliner, but Oregon's Jay Butterfield, LSU's Max Johnson and Tennessee's Harrison Bailey, among others, should be on your radar.

With LSU losing wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Thaddeus Moss, flex tight end Arik Gilbert could be one of the most explosive new additions in college football. The nation's top-ranked player is Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and he's on campus and ready to battle for a starting position.

At Auburn with running back Boobie Whitlow transferring, Tank Bigsby has a golden opportunity to team with D.J. Williams to give the Tigers a terrific tandem in the backfield, and Jaylon Jones has all the trappings of a star to pair with Demani Richardson at safety in the Texas A&M secondary.

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is a jumbo second-level defender who moves well for his size and is already on campus. Utah flipped Ohio State safety Clark Phillips III, and he has instant-impact potential.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be the most college-ready Ohio State pledge, but 5-star Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are on campus, too.

Over in the Big 12, Texas defensive tackle Vernon Broughton meets a massive need for the Longhorns, and fellow big man Patrick Jenkins is on campus at TCU and ready to pay immediate dividends for Gary Patterson's Horned Frogs after flipping from LSU.

The list truly does go on and on, and every program can boast a youngster to watch. It's going to be exciting to see which early enrollees emerge as dependable players this spring.

