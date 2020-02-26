Final Landing-Spot Predictions for Top Remaining 2020 CFB Transfer Targets

0 of 12

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The transfer portal giveth, and it taketh away.

But teams gutted by departures can still outfit their rosters with quality players from college football's version of free agency.

As the sport's powers debate the merits of a one-time, frills-free transfer rule, it's business as usual in the "other" recruiting season. Once the dead period ends February 29, transferring athletes will schedule visits and try to determine where they'll finish their playing days.

From skill-position players to readymade, plug-and-play defenders, the portal still has plenty of prospects who are waiting to tap into their potential at their next program. There are so many prospective impact guys that it's difficult to narrow them to 12.

In some cases, transfers already have an idea where they're going. In others, it's still a crapshoot where they'll wind up, so some of these predictions are guesses based on need or geographic/positional fit.

These are some of the top remaining players based on talent, production at previous stops and, in some cases, their upside if they get a bigger opportunity to showcase their skills elsewhere.

Let's take a look at some final predictions of where the top remaining transfers will land.