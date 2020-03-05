Tom Brady Odds: Patriots Favored over Titans, Raiders to Land QB in Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Confidence Tom Brady will re-sign with the New England Patriots remains high in Las Vegas.

Sportsbooks in the desert have begun offering prop bets on where the quarterback will play in 2020, and the Patriots remain the overwhelming favorites at -182 (bet $100 to win $182) via PointsBet.

Should Brady decide to spur the Patriots, PointsBet has the Tennessee Titans (+200), Los Angeles Chargers (+700), Las Vegas Raiders (+700) and San Francisco 49ers (+1000) as favorites. Westgate SuperBook in Vegas agrees with those picks for the most part, downgrading the Niners to +1200 and Raiders and Chargers to +800.

"We're getting bets on all these teams," Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk management at the Westgate SuperBook, told ESPN's David Purdum. "We even have a few wagers on the Vikings at 1,000-1."

Westgate is even listing Brady to not take any snaps in 2020 at 30-1. Some of the more interesting plays include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts both 14-1 as they remain uncertain on which direction they'll go at quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest odds of signing Brady at 10,000-1, but the reigning Super Bowl champions seem to be doing just fine with Patrick Mahomes under center.

"There's so much smoke and noise out here that every day there's going to be a different twist," Sherman said of the betting momentum. "Now, the flavor of the day is the 49ers. We've only got one ticket on the Patriots. It's getting spread out everywhere. It's not like they're zeroing in on one team."