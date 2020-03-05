Tom Brady Odds: Patriots Favored over Titans, Raiders to Land QB in Free Agency

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 6, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Confidence Tom Brady will re-sign with the New England Patriots remains high in Las Vegas. 

Sportsbooks in the desert have begun offering prop bets on where the quarterback will play in 2020, and the Patriots remain the overwhelming favorites at -182 (bet $100 to win $182) via PointsBet

Should Brady decide to spur the Patriots, PointsBet has the Tennessee Titans (+200), Los Angeles Chargers (+700), Las Vegas Raiders (+700) and San Francisco 49ers (+1000) as favorites. Westgate SuperBook in Vegas agrees with those picks for the most part, downgrading the Niners to +1200 and Raiders and Chargers to +800. 

"We're getting bets on all these teams," Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk management at the Westgate SuperBook, told ESPN's David Purdum. "We even have a few wagers on the Vikings at 1,000-1."

Westgate is even listing Brady to not take any snaps in 2020 at 30-1. Some of the more interesting plays include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts both 14-1 as they remain uncertain on which direction they'll go at quarterback. 

The Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest odds of signing Brady at 10,000-1, but the reigning Super Bowl champions seem to be doing just fine with Patrick Mahomes under center. 

"There's so much smoke and noise out here that every day there's going to be a different twist," Sherman said of the betting momentum. "Now, the flavor of the day is the 49ers. We've only got one ticket on the Patriots. It's getting spread out everywhere. It's not like they're zeroing in on one team."

Related

    ESPN Prepared to Offer Manning $20M Monday Night Football Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Prepared to Offer Manning $20M Monday Night Football Contract

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Joe Burrow Plans to Attend Draft in Las Vegas

    Kyler attended the draft last year, Myles Garrett (2017) and Baker (2018) celebrated with family and friends at home.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Joe Burrow Plans to Attend Draft in Las Vegas

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: ESPN Interested in Philip Rivers Amid Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: ESPN Interested in Philip Rivers Amid Free Agency

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Trent Williams to Seek Trade

    Redskins will allow seven-time Pro-Bowler to look for a trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Trent Williams to Seek Trade

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report