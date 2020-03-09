Mavericks' Luka Doncic Suffers Jaw Injury vs. Pacers; X-Ray Results Negative

John Raoux/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic appeared to suffer a jaw injury during Sunday's 112-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers, but he said "it was OK" after undergoing an X-ray at halftime.

Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reported the news, noting the playmaker took an Edmond Sumner knee to his face.

"They hit me in the face and that should be a foul," Doncic said of the play while revealing X-rays were negative, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they've got to look if it's flagrant or no, right? Like I said, it was hit in the face three times. Two of them was not a foul."

He was also unhappy when Victor Oladipo inadvertently hit him in the mouth and caused bleeding, saying the refs "didn't care. It was clear. Everybody saw on the Jumbotron."

While Doncic avoided serious injury, he also dealt with an ankle injury and thumb injury earlier this season after he appeared in 72 contests as a rookie in 2018-19.

Doncic is the reigning Rookie of the Year but has been even better this season as a first-time All-Star and All-NBA-caliber player. He is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor and was averaging 28.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists a night entering play for a Mavericks team that is in playoff position largely because of his abilities.

He can unleash step-back threes, silky smooth moves in the lane and well-timed lobs at a moment's notice and is someone who can take over in crunch time against any opponent.

Dallas doesn't have anyone else who can replicate his impact on the roster, but it would likely turn toward Delon Wright in more of a ball-handling role if he was sidelined.

While the Mavericks could tread water in the short term, the team's only realistic chance at making noise in the Western Conference playoffs is with a healthy Doncic leading the way.