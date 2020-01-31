Luka Doncic Out 2 Weeks, Mavs Star's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Moderate Sprain

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's ankle injury was diagnosed as a moderate sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Doncic was likely to miss "two weeks, give or take" with the injury.

The guard has been limited by ankle problems this season, missing four games due to a sprain in December. He then re-injured himself in a late-January practice, turning his ankle.

The injuries have been the only downside of the year for Doncic, who has emerged as one of the top young players in the NBA.

After winning Rookie of the Year last season, the Slovenian has continued to improve while averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic has helped turn around the Mavericks from a team that lost 49 games a year ago into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. The team at least has a strong chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Not only has his play been enough to earn a starting spot in the All-Star Game, Doncic could be a candidate for the MVP award.

This will make any absence a significant one for Dallas, although the team will try to move forward with Jalen Brunson running the offense.