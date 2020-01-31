Luka Doncic Out 2 Weeks, Mavs Star's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Moderate Sprain

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) sets up a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's ankle injury was diagnosed as a moderate sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Doncic was likely to miss "two weeks, give or take" with the injury. 

The guard has been limited by ankle problems this season, missing four games due to a sprain in December. He then re-injured himself in a late-January practice, turning his ankle.

The injuries have been the only downside of the year for Doncic, who has emerged as one of the top young players in the NBA.

After winning Rookie of the Year last season, the Slovenian has continued to improve while averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic has helped turn around the Mavericks from a team that lost 49 games a year ago into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. The team at least has a strong chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Not only has his play been enough to earn a starting spot in the All-Star Game, Doncic could be a candidate for the MVP award.

This will make any absence a significant one for Dallas, although the team will try to move forward with Jalen Brunson running the offense.

Related

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do Grieving Lakers Move Forward?

    LA faces 'unprecedented' challenge at a pivotal moment in the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Do Grieving Lakers Move Forward?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Matching Top Prospects to Their Perfect NBA Team

    Picking best landing spots for LaMelo, Cole Anthony, and other future stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Matching Top Prospects to Their Perfect NBA Team

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Snubs from ASG Reserves 😡

    Eight players we think deserve to be on the roster in Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Snubs from ASG Reserves 😡

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report