Luka Doncic Undergoes X-Rays on Thumb Injury After Mavs' Win vs. Zion, Pelicans

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic "underwent a precautionary X-ray" after the win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "The X-ray did not reveal a fracture." added MacMahon.

"It hurts, but I can play with it," Doncic said, per MacMahon. "I've got to wrap it with this plastic thing, so if I get hit, I don't get hit that hard. But I've just got to fight through it and just play games."

Doncic has been electric on the court, taking another step after winning Rookie of the Year last season. He's averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Despite the injury during the victory, Doncic passed Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles in franchise history.

Thanks in large part to his contributions, the Mavs are set to clinch a playoff berth as they sit in the seventh seed with a 38-25 record after Wednesday's win against the Pelicans.

Injuries have been a minor headache for the Slovenian guard, though. He battled an ankle sprain that cost him time during the first half of the season, and then a left thumb sprain briefly forced him out of action, including the team's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 1.

Doncic is likely on his way to his first All-NBA team, but all of the time he has missed has effectively removed him as a favorite for MVP.

The Mavericks are more than just Doncic, especially with Kristaps Porzingis looking more like his old self having fully recovered from his torn ACL. But Dallas needs the 21-year-old healthy if it has any chance of springing an upset in the opening round of the postseason.