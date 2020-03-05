Report: Amanda Nunes to Fight Felicia Spencer for Featherweight Title at UFC 250

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 5, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes prepares for a title defense against Germaine de Ranamie during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes retained her title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is set to fight Felicia Spencer for the featherweight title at May's UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

The fight is Nunes' first defence of the title she won by knocking out Cris Cyborg in December 2018 at UFC 232, although she has not competed in the division since the win.

Spencer heads into the bout fresh from an impressive TKO win in the first-round against Zarah Fairn at UFC Norfolk on Saturday.

   

