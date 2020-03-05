Report: Amanda Nunes to Fight Felicia Spencer for Featherweight Title at UFC 250

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is set to fight Felicia Spencer for the featherweight title at May's UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

The fight is Nunes' first defence of the title she won by knocking out Cris Cyborg in December 2018 at UFC 232, although she has not competed in the division since the win.

Spencer heads into the bout fresh from an impressive TKO win in the first-round against Zarah Fairn at UFC Norfolk on Saturday.

