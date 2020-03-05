Report: Amanda Nunes to Fight Felicia Spencer for Featherweight Title at UFC 250March 5, 2020
Amanda Nunes is set to fight Felicia Spencer for the featherweight title at May's UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months. https://t.co/3Tz4MfPjch
The fight is Nunes' first defence of the title she won by knocking out Cris Cyborg in December 2018 at UFC 232, although she has not competed in the division since the win.
Spencer heads into the bout fresh from an impressive TKO win in the first-round against Zarah Fairn at UFC Norfolk on Saturday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Amanda Nunes to Fight Felicia Spencer for Featherweight Title at UFC 250