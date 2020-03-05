Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35K After Confrontation with Refs in Loss vs. Nets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) complains about a jump-ball call to referee Mitchell Ervin (27) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart $35,000 after he had to be pulled away from officials after Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Smart's fine Thursday, and Boston.com said the NBA confirmed as much shortly after:

Smart fouled out of the 129-120 loss in overtime and had to be restrained by two members of the Celtics coaching staff while shouting at referee John Goble. He told reporters Wednesday that he was yet to hear from the NBA and was in the lineup for the Celtics' 112-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

