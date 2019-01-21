Celtics News: Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Trying to Fight DeAndre' Bembry

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for a "physical altercation and failure to leave [the] court" in a timely manner Saturday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Smart was ejected in Boston's 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena after an altercation with DeAndre' Bembry. Smart received a technical foul after the two had to be separated before a jump ball and was tossed since it was his second of the game. He didn't initially leave the court, however, and attempted to charge Bembry before teammates and referees again separated the pair.

