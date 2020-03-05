La Liga Would Be 'A Very Good League' for Erling Haaland, Says Father

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, has said La Liga would be a "very good league" for the striker in the future.

The young forward has enjoyed a remarkable 2019-20 season, shining for Red Bull Salzburg and then moving to Dortmund in January, where he has continued his blistering goalscoring form.

Speaking about the progress being made by his son, the former Manchester City and Leeds United midfielder said he's happy to see him performing well at Dortmund and discussed the competitions he thinks are best suited to the 19-year-old's skill set, per AS (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Star):

"I am very happy for him and Borussia Dortmund, although for me the most important thing is to keep growing as before.

"Dortmund told us that they needed someone like him and that the goal is as high as possible. He is [at] a team that fights for the Bundesliga and is growing in European competitions. It is perfect to continue training.

"We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that the Spanish is a very good league for my son, with great teams. You never know if he will play in Spain. What has to happen, will happen."

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Haaland in January, but he eventually opted to join Dortmund.

Per Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the German club are developing a reputation for bringing in some of the best young players in the game:

Having excelled with Salzburg in the Austrian top flight, with 16 goals in 14 games this season, Haaland has had no issue adapting to German football. He's made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga so far, scoring nine goals.

It's in the UEFA Champions League where he has really made a his mark though, with 10 goals in the competition already this term. The most recent two came in a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, with this stunning long-range strike proving to be the winner:

In all competitions, the forward has already amassed an amazing total for the 2019-20 season, outgunning some of Europe's biggest names in the process:

Should he continue to score at such a remarkable rate, Haaland will be linked with some of the biggest clubs in the sport.

While he has already reportedly interested a Premier League giant in Manchester United, it would be no surprise if some of Spain's biggest outfits were looking closely at him too. However, his father is pleased with his son's current situation at Dortmund, and it's difficult to see the youngster moving anywhere in the short term as a result.