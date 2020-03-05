Ronaldinho Investigated in Paraguay on Allegations He Used a Fake Passport

NORBERTO DUARTE/Getty Images

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is being investigated in Paraguay on allegations of using a doctored passport.

ESPN Brasil have attained a police report, with the former footballer and his brother said to be under obligation to report to prosecutors on Thursday.

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify," Paraguay's interior minister Euclides Acevedo said to ESPN Brasil. "Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not."

The 39-year-old and his brother Roberto were held at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Interior of Paraguay (h/t Goal).

As noted by Goal, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner is not currently in possession of a Brazilian passport because of a fine he received in 2018.

He was stripped of the documentation after failing to pay a fine in relation to breaches of environmental rules; despite that ruling, Ronaldinho was named as one Brazil's tourism ambassadors last year.

The former forward was considered one of the finest footballers of his generation during his playing days.

In addition to his international success with Brazil in 2002, he was named the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, as well as FIFA's World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. He played his best football at Barcelona, winning La Liga twice as well as the UEFA Champions League.