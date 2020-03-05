ACC Tournament 2020: Complete Schedule and Updated Bracket Predictions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles narrowly avoided an upset Wednesday to stay atop the ACC standings.

Trent Forrest's game-winning layup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved Florida State to 15-4 in conference play with one game remaining.

Since they beat the Louisville Cardinals twice, the Seminoles have to beat the Boston College Eagles at home Saturday to secure the regular-season crown and No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament.

Louisville, the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers will be the Nos. 2-4 seeds in Greensboro, North Carolina, but the order of the squads will not be determined until Saturday.

Louisville visits Virginia, while Duke hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The seeding situations become more complicated beneath the top four, as three teams are 9-10, two sit at 7-12 and three are 6-13.

The 2020 ACC tournament will feature 14 of the conference's 15 teams after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets accepted a postseason ban Monday, per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ACC Tournament Schedule

All Times ET

Games to be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network

Tuesday, March 10

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (2 p.m.)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 11

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (noon)

No. 5 seed vs. No. 12/No. 13 winner (2:30 p.m.)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (7 p.m.)

No. 6 seed vs. No. 11/No. 14 winner (9:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/No. 9 winner (12:30 p.m.)

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5/No. 12/No. 13 winner (3 p.m.)

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7/No. 10 winner (7 p.m.)

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6/No. 11/No. 14 winner (9:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 13

Semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m.)

Semifinal No. 2 (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14

Championship (8:30 p.m.)

Bracket Predictions

1. Florida State

2. Louisville

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Syracuse

6. Notre Dame

7. NC State

8. Clemson

9. Boston College

10. Virginia Tech

11. Miami

12. Wake Forest

13. Pittsburgh

14. North Carolina

The simplest ACC tournament seeding scenario involves Florida State taking care of Boston College at home Saturday.

A victory would complete a perfect home campaign for Leonard Hamilton's side and place it on top of the bracket thanks to its season sweep over Louisville.

The Seminoles also went 1-1 versus Virginia and dropped a road result to Duke by five points February 10.

In conference action, Florida State has had five players lead the team in scoring, with Trent Forrest, Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker rotating in that role over the last three contests.

If they make it to the championship game, the Seminoles could be in position to lock up a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm both have Florida State on the second seed line in their latest projections.

Duke and Louisville are predicted to be No. 3 seeds at the moment by Lunardi, but knocking off Florida State could be the catalyst to jump a seed line.

Before the Cardinals and Blue Devils are set for a collision course at the ACC tournament semifinals, they have to win Saturday.

Louisville faces a treacherous road game against Virginia, who brings a seven-game winning streak into the regular-season finale.

If Tony Bennett's team wins, it would create a three-way tie for second place that would force a shuffle in seeding.

However, Louisville proved in the first meeting that it can shoot well enough to negate Virginia's defensive pressure, as it shot 51 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range.

If Jordan Nwora and Co. are able to score over 65-70 points again, Virginia may have a hard time keeping pace.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Duke hosts North Carolina in a rematch of a rivalry contest that went to overtime back in February at the Smith Center.

In the two-point overtime win, the Blue Devils had four players reach double digits, with Tre Jones leading the team with 28 points.

If Mike Krzyzewski's team overwhelms North Carolina's defense with a better offensive start, it may not face concerns about closing out the game.

The No. 5-No. 8 seeds carry the most potential to spring an upset at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Syracuse owns a win over Virginia, the NC State Wolfpack beat Duke, the Clemson Tigers knocked off Florida State, Duke and Louisville and Notre Dame almost beat the Seminoles Wednesday.

All four of those sides will play one game before meeting one of the top four squads, so they could create a bit of momentum with a triumph over one of the lesser sides.

However, the second-tier sides have a combined 6-14 mark against the top four programs, with Clemson accounting for three of those victories.

Since the league is so top heavy, we expect the top four seeds to move on to the semifinals to create a pair of marquee matchups that lead up to next Saturday's final.

