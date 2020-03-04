Bucks' Giannis Inspired by LeBron's Performance in 17th Season: 'It's Amazing'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 5, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Consider the reigning MVP among those in awe of LeBron James' mind-blowing 2019-20 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time after Wednesday's victory over the Indiana Pacers to express his disbelief in what his fellow MVP-candidate is managing to accomplish.

"It's amazing," Giannis told reporters. "... Thirty-five and playing at a high level. ... He just leads the path for us. A lot of times we think that 'Ok, we're going to retire at 35,' but seeing a guy at 35, being still top-three best player in the world, that makes us want to be there."

In his 17th year in the NBA, James is averaging 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the top of the Western Conference. And James shows no signs of slowing down.

     

