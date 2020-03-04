Malcolm Brogdon Ruled out for Pacers vs. Bucks After Suffering Hip Injury

AJ MAST/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers announced guard Malcolm Brogdon was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a left hip injury.

Brogdon started the game and played 11 minutes before he was pulled from the contest. He finished with four points, two assists and two rebounds on 2-of-6 shooting from the field during a potential Eastern Conference playoff preview.

Brogdon, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the first three seasons of his career, dealt with a back injury and head injury earlier in the campaign and played just 64 games in 2018-19 and 48 games in 2017-18.

Look for the Pacers to turn toward the combination of Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell in a ball-handling position until Brogdon is ready to return.

Victor Oladipo is also someone who can handle the ball and initiate the offense from the top of the key or the wing, but the Pacers have been without him for much of the season. While he has returned from the long-term quadriceps injury he suffered last season, he did not play in Wednesday's contest because of a knee injury.

Brogdon averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his first 47 games this season and is someone who can serve as a postseason-tested veteran for Indiana if he is healthy in the playoffs.

Indiana is 37-24 on the campaign, which is good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.