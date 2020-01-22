Malcolm Brogdon Out for Pacers vs. Suns with Head Injury Requiring Stitches

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because he suffered an injury that required him to get stitches on his forehead. 

He left the game after scoring five points and adding three assists in 16 minutes. 

According to Scott Agness of The Athletic, Brogdon required three stitches above his left eye. 

It seems unlikely he'll miss any additional game time, which is good news for the Pacers. Brogdon has been excellent for Indiana this season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three and 92.6 percent from the charity stripe. 

If he does miss time, however, the team has a number of options to fill his minutes, including T.J. McConnell, Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner. 

The Pacers are already without Victor Oladipo, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from a ruptured right quadriceps tendon, though he has said he expects to return Jan. 29. The Pacers should be a scary side with a core of Oladipo, Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb, especially once Oladipo gets back up to speed. 

Having that group together for the stretch run will be key as Indiana jockeys for playoff positioning in a crowded Eastern Conference pack behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers are all battling for the No. 2 seed. 

