What a 16-Team College Football Tournament Would Look Like for the 2020 Season

8. LSU Tigers

An exodus of players, including Joe Burrow, is going to hurt LSU's chances of a repeat. Losing passing game coordinator Joe Brady will likely hurt just as much.

The good news is there are still stars for the Tigers on both sides of the ball. Ja'Marr Chase took the SEC by storm in 2019 by breaking conference records for receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20). On defense, Derek Stingley Jr. was an All-American as a true freshman, snagging six interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

The passing game won't look the same in 2020, but there would still be a good chance for the Tigers to make a deep run in a 16-team playoff format.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Being a program independent from a conference has made a CFP appearance much more difficult for Notre Dame. An expanded bracket would give the Fighting Irish a better chance at trying to prove themselves against the country's top programs.

Quarterback Ian Book is returning for his final season in South Bend, which will give Notre Dame a shot at competing this year. He did a good job taking care of the ball in 2019, passing for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Notre Dame's schedule features some tough matchups against the likes of Clemson and Wisconsin, making an appearance in the CFP an uphill battle. If the playoff were expanded, however, the Irish likely wouldn't have an issue getting into the tournament.

6. Texas Longhorns

Head coach Tom Herman has brought the Longhorns back to prominence in his three seasons. However, 2020 might be the year that Herman and Co. kick the door down.

Texas will start the season with a warm-up game against South Florida before trying to get revenge on the reigning national champion LSU Tigers. The Longhorns will also have big matchups against Oklahoma and Baylor, and they have the talent on both sides of the field to get it done.

Sam Ehlinger will be the X-factor once again as a senior. He's racked up 80 total touchdowns over the past two seasons and has continued to develop as a more traditional passer without sacrificing his mobility.

A No. 6 seed for the Longhorns could be a surprise for some, but a locker room with Herman and Ehlinger might have what it takes to make a serious run in 2020.

5. Florida Gators

If the Gators could go 11-2 and finish in the Top 10 of the final AP poll of the 2019 season, imagine what they could do in 2020 with consistency at quarterback.

When Feleipe Franks went down with a season-ending ankle injury in the third game of the season, the season was on the brink. Fortunately, Kyle Trask, who hadn't even started a game in high school, took over and played at a high level with 2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Trask and exciting tight end Kyle Pitts will be a nice duo to build the offense around, and the Gators defense consistently churns out big-time playmakers. Dan Mullen's team will likely be competing against the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC East division title, and the winner would have a good chance at a top-five seeding in this bracket.