UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Live Stream Info, Scenarios to Advance

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 resumes this week with Leg 2 matches on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a pair of matches each day on March 10 and 11 as well as next week March 17 and 18. Once the last eight teams have been determined, the draw for the quarterfinals will be held March 20.

Below you can find the complete schedule for the second legs of the Champions League round of 16, how to watch and stream every match, a breakdown of the away goals tiebreaker, a Leg 1 recap and Leg 2 preview for each matchup.

Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream Info

There will be two matches each on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and next. Note all of the Leg 2 matches will kick off at 4 p.m. ET instead of the usual 3 p.m. due to the difference in the start of Daylight Saving Time in the United States and Europe.

Tuesday, March 10

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham

Valencia vs. Atalanta

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Lyon

Wednesday, March 18

Barcelona vs. Napoli

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

Friday, March 20

The final draw of the Champions League season will determine quarterfinal matchups, set up the bracket for the remainder of the competition, and determine a designated home side for the final. There will be no league, country or geographic restrictions for this draw, making every potential matchup possible.

TNT and B/R Live are the homes of the UEFA Champions League in the United States. You can stream every knockout-round match on B/R Live, with a select match each day broadcasting on TNT. Fans in the UK can watch the Champions League on BT Sport.

B/R Live provides multiple options for streaming Champions League soccer. The B/R Live Pass is available as a monthly ($9.99) or annual ($79.99) subscription, giving access to watch every live match, full replays, highlight and magazine shows, and exclusive video content from some of the top clubs in the competition. The B/R Live Pass also allows you to watch every sport, league and program that streams on B/R Live.

Fans can also buy matches on a pay-per-view basis for $2.99 each, which does include access to watch the full replay at any time after it becomes available. Stream the Champions League on B/R Live here. And learn more about the B/R Live Pass here.

The Away Goals Tiebreaker Explained

Champions League knockout round winners are determined by aggregate score over two legs. When after 180 minutes, one team has more total goals than the other, it's easy. If the teams are tied after Leg 2, the tiebreaker is away goals scored, operating on the premise that it's harder to score away from home than on your home pitch. That's why the squads who scored goals as visitors in Leg 1, even in losses or draws, will feel relatively good about their chances. Those who didn't score away goals will feel the pressure of a much smaller margin for error. Second-leg away goals often vastly open up the matches, with teams having to shift from controlling the match to outscoring each other.

If the teams' away goal totals are also equal after 90 minutes in Leg 2, the match will go to extra time. The wrinkle is that the away-goals rule still applies in extra time, meaning that if the visiting club scores, the home side will have to score twice to advance. The visiting team scoring in extra time also eliminates the possibility of the match going to penalty kicks.

If scores and away goals are still all square after extra time, matches will go to penalty shootouts. These will operate as normal, with each side taking five penalties to determine a winner. If tied after five, the penalties will go to sudden death. Away goals do not apply in the shootout.

Champions League round of 16: Leg 1 recaps, Leg 2 previews

(First-leg scores in parentheses)

RB Leipzig (1) vs. Tottenham (0) | Stream on B/R Live (Also on TNT)

A Timo Werner penalty made all the difference in Leg 1 in London, where a Tottenham side dealing with several injuries was unable to conjure up any form of a consistent attack. With Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko out injured and Christian Eriksen off to Inter Milan, Spurs' struggles have continued, with Jose Mourinho left wondering what to do.

Leipzig returns to Germany in strong form, having climbed up to second in the Bundesliga table. Werner and Marcel Sabitzer will look to guide Leipzig into the quarterfinals, while Lucas Moura and Tottenham will search for the magic that ignited last season's fairytale European run.

Valencia (1) vs. Atalanta (4) | Stream on B/R Live

The darling of this season's competition, upstart Atalanta went to work in the first leg against Valencia, pouring in 4 goals, 2 from Hans Hateboer, to bring a huge lead into Spain. One of the most explosive teams in Europe, Atalanta leads Italy's Serie A in goals scored by a steady margin.

But don't count Valencia out just yet. Its lone away goal in Leg 1 as well as the return of a couple attacking options from injury means this second leg could turn into a shootout. Dani Parejo, Maxi Gomez, Rodrigo and Daniel Wass will be surging forward, with their fans at the famous Mestalla creating what should be a great atmosphere for these last 90 minutes.

Liverpool (0) vs. Atletico Madrid (1) | Stream on B/R Live (Also on TNT)

The defending champions are in a bit of trouble after Leg 1. Everything went according to plan for Diego Simeone's Atletico side, which scored early and then absolutely locked down Liverpool for the rest of the match, holding the Reds without a single shot on goal.

But Liverpool won't feel too much pressure heading back to Anfield, which has been a fortress in English and European play. An Atletico away goal would make things very interesting, especially with Simeone having never lost a UCL knockout tie to an opposing team without Cristiano Ronaldo. But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have the utmost confidence in his group, led by Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah.

PSG (1) vs. Borussia Dortmund (2) | Stream on B/R Live

This first leg lived up to the hype and then some. After a surprisingly scoreless opening half, the match went from zero to a hundred real quick during a ten-minute stretch in the second half. Teenage sensation Erling Haaland scored, then Neymar equalized, then Haaland scored the eventual winner, a rocket from outside the box.

Neymar's away goal is vital for PSG as it returns to Paris, but the French club will still need to push for the crucial first goal in Leg 2. And don't expect Dortmund to play conservative: The German club thrives on getting up and down the pitch, with Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Achraf Hakimi forming a lethal transition attack.

And to make things tougher for PSG, it'll be without defender Thomas Meunier and midfielder Marco Veratti, both of whom are suspended for yellow-card accumulation. That puts even more of the weight on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

Manchester City (2) vs. Real Madrid (1) | Stream on B/R Live (Also on TNT)

Another riveting Leg 1 took place in Madrid, in a round-of-16 matchup that could easily be a final. Both clubs had spells of success, but Man City took over in the second half, even with one mistake leading to Real Madrid's opening goal.

However, Pep Guardiola's team was unfazed, as just minutes later Kevin De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus for the equalizer and scored one of his own from the spot, giving City the win and 2 all-important away goals.

Each club will be without significant pieces in the return leg. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte sustained a hamstring injury in Leg 1, while defender Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid's captain, received a straight-red card for a foul late in the match. City advancing would be a huge moment for a club that has dominated England in recent years but struggled in Europe, even more so with a UEFA suspension hanging in the shadows. Zinedine Zidane has only ever won Champions League titles while in charge of Madrid, and guiding a turnaround in this tie would add to his impressive European achievements.

Juventus (0) vs. Lyon (1) | Stream on B/R Live

Lyon surprised with its Leg 1 win, grabbing a first-half goal then playing sound, tough defense to see out the match. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Juan Cuadrado were unable to break through with an away goal, putting heavy pressure on goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and center back Matthijs De Ligt to not concede in Turin.

Goal scorer Lucas Tousart and Lyon forwards Moussa Dembele and Bertrand Traore will likely only see a few chances in front of goal in the second leg and must take advantage of them in order to seal the upset. The French club will have to find the balance of not pushing too many bodies forward while also not trying to merely absorb the Juventus attack, as Atletico Madrid learned last season, when it brought a 2-0 lead into Italy and was promptly sent home by a Ronaldo hat trick.

Barcelona (1) vs. Napoli (1) | Stream on B/R Live (Also on TNT)

One of the most intriguing round of 16 matchups remains that way after Leg 1, with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann's away goal canceling out Dries Merten's beautiful strike for Napoli. With Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne up front, the Italian side has the firepower to stay with Barcelona in Leg 2.

Lionel Messi and co. return home to the iconic Camp Not needing another sound 90 minutes to advance, and the Catalan club would love for its superstar to get going on the goal front. Messi has thrived as an assist provider in Europe this season, but with Luis Suarez injured, Barcelona needs him to be a tad more selfish in seeking the back of the net. If he can do that, Barca has a chance to do some real damage in the competition.

Bayern Munich (3) vs. Chelsea (0) | Stream on B/R Live

With all due respect to Atalanta, the most-comprehensive display from Leg 1 came from Bayern Munich, which went into London again (ask Tottenham) and dismantled its opponent. Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies ran circles around the Chelsea defense, with the 19-year-old Davies putting on a particularly impressive display at Stamford Bridge.

Heading to the Allianz Arena in Munich, a quarterfinals trip to Bayern appears to be a 90-minute formality, even with the absence of Lewandowski, sidelined with a left leg and knee injury sustained in Leg 1. Chelsea doesn't have much better injury luck, with its engine, midfielder N'Golo Kante, out, along with Christian Pulisic. Having nothing really to lose, Frank Lampard should go for it with his lineup and could load up the attackers with a mix of veterans and promising young players. Willian, Mason Mount, Pedro and Olivier Giroud likely will all have to have big games for the Blues to stage a stunning comeback.