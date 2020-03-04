Philip Rivers Rumors: Surprising Dark-Horse Suitor Interested in Free-Agent QB

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

An unexpected team has reportedly shown interest in veteran quarterback Philip Rivers prior to the start of NFL free agency.

Appearing on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager said he has heard there is a "crazy dark horse" in the mix to sign Rivers.

Rivers, 38, spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise after the organization acquired him in a draft-day trade with the New York Giants in 2004 for Eli Manning and additional picks. However, the Chargers announced last month they would not re-sign the franchise leader in passing yardage and passing touchdowns.

