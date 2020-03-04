Bulls Rumors: Chicago Eyeing Thunder's Sam Presti, Ready to 'Pay What It Takes'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly set to target Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti to replace GM Gar Forman following the 2019-20 season.

"That's the guy they want. They are prepared to pay him what it takes," David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago reported Tuesday (via David Greenberg).

