Jurgen Klopp Says He Is 'Not Worried' After Liverpool's FA Cup Loss to Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has no major concerns about his side's form after they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

It was the Reds' second defeat in a row following Saturday's 3-0 loss to Watford, which ended their 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League:

It was also their third defeat in four after they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League before the Watford game, with only a laboured 3-2 win over West Ham United in between.

Before the defeat to Atleti in the first leg of their last-16 tie, Klopp's side had lost just twice in 42 games in all competitions in 2019-20.

They need to turn their form around quickly otherwise their Champions League future might be in jeopardy. The second leg against Atletico takes place at Anfield next Wednesday.

Klopp said after Tuesday's defeat that Liverpool's defence has shown weaknesses recently. But he made it clear he is not overly concerned about his side's form, especially given the Chelsea performance was better than the one against Watford despite him making seven changes:

"It went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly. Normally you don't get a lot of chances against us, but we have to admit in the last four games absolutely, too many goals from completely different situations. I am not worried about momentum. We always have the chance to get it back, I am not concerned about momentum, it's football.

"We never thought it would be an easy season, an easy period, an easy game tonight, nothing. It was always difficult. Tonight was not good enough, and that is what we have to accept. The performance tonight was completely different to Watford. Watford was really bad, tonight was not bad. Super intense game, we made seven changes and we knew it would be intense, which was why we made the changes.

"You need acceleration constantly, so that's why we thought we had to make the changes. That performance tonight I am not concerned about."

Willian opened the scoring after 13 minutes at Stamford Bridge, and Ross Barkley's goal just after the hour secured Chelsea their spot in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Liverpool had their chances, but they came up against Kepa Arrizabalaga in fine form:

While the loss to Watford had ended their hopes of matching Arsenal's achievement in 2003-04 of going a whole Premier League season unbeaten, defeat to Chelsea means Liverpool will not match Sir Alex Ferguson's treble-winning Manchester United side of 1998-99:

What remains in little doubt, though, is that Liverpool will end their 30-year league title drought this term.

They have a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and need just 12 points from their remaining 10 games of the campaign to secure their first-ever Premier League title:

They will surely get back to winning ways and cut that mark to nine points when they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool's home form is quite remarkable. They have not dropped a single point in the league at Anfield since a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in January last year, a winning run of 21 consecutive matches. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost their last five games in succession on the road.