Lakers' Anthony Davis: LeBron James Deserves 2019-20 NBA MVP Award over Giannis

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 3: LeBron James #23, and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers smile during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 03, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a near lock to win his second straight NBA MVP award, but the field of contenders is loaded with talent, including four-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

James' Lakers teammate, seven-time All-Star Anthony Davis, was asked Thursday why he felt the 17-year veteran should win the MVP over Antetokounmpo and others. He issued this response (h/t Mark Medina of USA Today):

"Basically he can do everything on the floor. He can shoot the ball, he can pass, he gets everyone involved. He can take over games," Davis said.

"You guys see when LeBron's off the floor how our team operates. We kind of struggle a little bit with him off the floor. I think that this is about who is most valuable to their team. And for me, being around him this whole season, my vote goes to LeBron," he added.

James is averaging 25.4 points and a league-high 10.7 assists per game for the 47-13 Lakers, who sit 5.5 games ahead of the L.A. Clippers for first in the Western Conference.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Report: Lakers to Sign Dion Waiters

    Former Heat guard agrees to join LeBron and AD in Los Angeles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Sign Dion Waiters

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Motivated by Being the GOAT More Than MVP

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Motivated by Being the GOAT More Than MVP

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Stands by His Defense 🔒

    Beard hopes players take Giannis' advice and target him on defense: 'Come try it, and the s--t won't work' (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Stands by His Defense 🔒

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Coby White for Real?

    B/R looks into what's real and what's not from White's incredible hot stretch ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Coby White for Real?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report