Lakers' Anthony Davis: LeBron James Deserves 2019-20 NBA MVP Award over Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a near lock to win his second straight NBA MVP award, but the field of contenders is loaded with talent, including four-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

James' Lakers teammate, seven-time All-Star Anthony Davis, was asked Thursday why he felt the 17-year veteran should win the MVP over Antetokounmpo and others. He issued this response (h/t Mark Medina of USA Today):



"Basically he can do everything on the floor. He can shoot the ball, he can pass, he gets everyone involved. He can take over games," Davis said.

"You guys see when LeBron's off the floor how our team operates. We kind of struggle a little bit with him off the floor. I think that this is about who is most valuable to their team. And for me, being around him this whole season, my vote goes to LeBron," he added.

James is averaging 25.4 points and a league-high 10.7 assists per game for the 47-13 Lakers, who sit 5.5 games ahead of the L.A. Clippers for first in the Western Conference.

