    Dennis Smith Jr. out for Knicks vs. Bucks Because of Quad Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020
    New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks announced guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a contused left quad.  

    Smith has appeared in one game in 2020-21 and scored four points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    It comes after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign in which the 23-year-old was held back by an oblique injury and a concussion in March. After a promising start to his career, last season was a major disappointment.

    More injuries could be even more damaging in the final year of Smith's contract.

    The Knicks had high expectations for the 2017 lottery pick after acquiring him in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists in his 21 games in New York to close out the 2018-19 season, showcasing his potential as a starting point guard at this level.

    Things haven't been quite as smooth since then, and the Knicks will now be forced to turn to Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina at the position.

