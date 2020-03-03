Manchester City vs. Arsenal Set for March 11 After Postponement for Carabao Cup

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal is challenged by Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will pit his wits against former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time on Wednesday, March 11 after Arsenal's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League was officially rescheduled:

Former Gunners skipper Arteta spent just over three seasons as one of Guardiola's assistants in the City dugout before returning to north London as Arsenal head coach on December 26. 

Arsenal will attempt to snap a dismal run of five straight defeats in all competitions against City on the same night Liverpool host Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain face Borussia Dortmund at home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16.

City were originally slated to face the Gunners on March 1, but the Manchester club's place in the 2020 Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa forced the fixture to be moved.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chelsea KO Liverpool in FA Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea KO Liverpool in FA Cup

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Stars with UCL Potential

    🔋 Doucoure to Liverpool or Man Utd ✨ Aarons to Spurs or Arsenal 🔮 B/R names 10 players who could get big move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Stars with UCL Potential

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Rues 'Two Massive Mistakes'

    Liverpool boss reacts to Chelsea defeat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Rues 'Two Massive Mistakes'

    Nicholas Mendola
    via ProSoccerTalk | NBC Sports

    Kane Considering His Tottenham Future (Telegraph)

    England striker will assess his options this summer if Spurs fail to land silverware

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane Considering His Tottenham Future (Telegraph)

    By Matt Law,
    via The Telegraph