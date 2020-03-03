Manchester City vs. Arsenal Set for March 11 After Postponement for Carabao Cup

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will pit his wits against former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time on Wednesday, March 11 after Arsenal's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League was officially rescheduled:

Former Gunners skipper Arteta spent just over three seasons as one of Guardiola's assistants in the City dugout before returning to north London as Arsenal head coach on December 26.

Arsenal will attempt to snap a dismal run of five straight defeats in all competitions against City on the same night Liverpool host Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain face Borussia Dortmund at home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16.

City were originally slated to face the Gunners on March 1, but the Manchester club's place in the 2020 Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa forced the fixture to be moved.

