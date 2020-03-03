Browns Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. to Be Featured in Jersey Reveal Amid Trade Buzz

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

In the latest sign that Odell Beckham will be with the Cleveland Browns for the long haul, he's reportedly slated to be part of the team's new jersey reveal in April. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham was involved in photo shoots related to the secret uniform reveal, indicating he's part of their plans. Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Monday that the Browns would consider trading Beckham but would have to be "blown away" by a trade offer.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

