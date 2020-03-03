Henry Cejudo Says He Wants to Make UFC History, Fight 2 Opponents in 1 Night

Todd Lussier/Getty Images

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has a unique suggestion for how to solve the issue currently plaguing the flyweight division.

Cejudo vacated the flyweight title after beating Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight championship at UFC 238 in June, but a new flyweight champion has yet to be crowned since Deiveson Figueiredo did not make weight ahead of his win against Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night last week.

In an effort to ensure both the bantamweight and flyweight titles are defended, Cejudo told TMZ Sports he wants to fight twice in the same night at UFC 250 in May:

"I would like to get [Figueiredo] and Jose Aldo on the same night," Cejudo said. "Co-main event and main event! Allow me to make history!"

Cejudo, 33, owns a career record of 15-2, and he has won each of his past five fights, which includes victories over big names such as Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw.

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters UFC has to offer, and if anyone could handle two fights in the same night, it may be him.

Cejudo is already scheduled to fight Aldo at UFC 250, but it is difficult to envision UFC President Dana White booking him for a second fight that night given the risks that are involved.

It was fairly commonplace in the early days of UFC for fighters to compete more than once on the same card. Royce Gracie famously won three fights at UFC 1 back in 1993, and many followed in his footsteps since the early UFC cards were set up as tournaments.

UFC is a far bigger and more successful business now, though, and it would behoove White to protect one of his best and most marketable fighters in Cejudo rather than allowing him to risk his health with two fights in one night.