Saints Rumors: Patriots LB Jamie Collins Expected to Be Target in Free Agency

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to target linebacker Jamie Collins when free agency opens later this month.

Larry Holder of The Athletic reported the Saints' interest in Collins, who returned to the New England Patriots in 2019 after two-plus years in Cleveland. Collins recorded 81 tackles and a career-high seven sacks, along with three interceptions in a solid all-around season.

New England head coach Bill Belichick discussed Collins' game in October, per Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire:

"He's always been a smart football player. I think he's more aware and just more experienced than he was when he was here before. He's done a really good job for us. We've asked him to fill multiple positions defensively. He’s done that. He did that before, but he’s expanded that a little bit. His experience allows him to communicate with more confidence. Calls, adjustments, things like that, alerts that he picks up."

The 30-year-old is among a number of potential players who could be leaving New England this offseason. While Tom Brady has been the main focus in headlines, he's joined by Collins, Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy. It's likely at least some of that foursome returns, but it's fair to say the Patriots are in a state of uncertainty unlike anything we've seen during their historic run of prominence.

The Saints could target Collins as a replacement for Kiko Alonso, who may wind up on the cut line due to his $8.7 million cap charge in 2020.

Collins' signing would help fortify a Saints defense that remained solid during a 13-3 run last season. The unit ranked fifth against the run in DVOA but was 13th against the pass, per Football Outsiders. Collins' ability to quarterback a defense may help them improve in that regard.

The legal tampering period begins March 16, with free agency officially opening two days later.