Red Sox's Chris Sale to Undergo MRI on Elbow Injury After Experiencing Soreness

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020
FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a team workout on February 20, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale was sent for an MRI after feeling soreness in his left elbow Monday, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed to reporters.

Roenicke added that the team has yet to receive the results of the test.

The Red Sox manager had already said Sale wouldn't be ready for Opening Day on March 26 and would likely start the regular season on the 15-day injured list. The issue wasn't related to an injury but rather that Sale had the flu and pneumonia, which disrupted his spring preparations.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

