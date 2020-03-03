Titans Insider: Derrick Henry to Get Franchise Tag, Ryan Tannehill to Test FA

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly planning to use the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry before the March 10 deadline while letting quarterback Ryan Tannehill become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 18.

ESPN's Matthew Berry reported the update from a Titans insider Tuesday.

It's an outlook that may change if Tennessee is able to sign Henry to a long-term contract extension within the next week, which would open the franchise tag for Tannehill if the front office wanted, but there's been little suggestion that's going to happen.

The 2019 NFL rushing champion discussed his asking price on The Rich Eisen Show in January:

Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in September.

Henry is coming off a tremendous 2019 campaign. He tallied 303 carries for 1,540 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He added 18 catches for 206 yards and two scores.

"But I want to win a Super Bowl," he told reporters at the Pro Bowl. "Getting so close, it makes you hungrier. It's something I will keep in the back of my mind. I will let it fuel me all offseason, fuel us, and it's something we'll keep working towards."

Meanwhile, Tannehill finally showcased the talent the Miami Dolphins expected when they selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 draft. He completed 70.3 percent of his throws for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games (10 starts) for the Titans.

The Titans went 7-3 in his starts after he took over the top spot on the depth chart from Marcus Mariota and surged into the playoffs, defeating the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before losing in the AFC title game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither Tannehill nor Mariota is under contract for next season, which means the front office will have to fill the void via free agency or the draft. Journeyman Logan Woodside is nothing more than a backup option.

In a perfect world, the Titans would be able to retain both Tannehill and Henry to let the offense build off its success late in the 2019 season. They'll have to outbid other suitors in free agency to make that reality.