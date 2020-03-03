Cardinals HC Kingsbury Loves WRs Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 23: Jerry Jeudy #4 and Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with DeVonta Smith #6 after his scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Alabama wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb are "definitely in play" at the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"I'm an offensive coach who was a quarterback. I'm always looking for a fast outside guy," Kingsbury told reporters. "We're going to do what's best for our organization, but those three guys are definitely in play."

He added: "Love all three of those guys."

                             

