Report: Chargers Considering Tom Brady; Giants, Colts Won't Pursue Patriots QB

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly among the teams that are expected to be in on veteran quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans (depending on what they do with Ryan Tannehill, a free agent) are expected to be in the mix as well.

Two teams that won't pursue Brady, per Breer, are the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts despite the fact that former Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge is the Giants' new head coach and the Colts have a need under center.

