Report: Chargers Considering Tom Brady; Giants, Colts Won't Pursue Patriots QB

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly among the teams that are expected to be in on veteran quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Las Vegas RaidersTampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans (depending on what they do with Ryan Tannehill, a free agent) are expected to be in the mix as well.

Two teams that won't pursue Brady, per Breer, are the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts despite the fact that former Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge is the Giants' new head coach and the Colts have a need under center.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

