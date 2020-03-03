Bam Adebayo After Heat's Win vs. Giannis, Bucks: 'We Can Play with Anybody'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at American Airlines Arena on February 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have only lost nine times this season, and the Miami Heat is the only team to have beaten them twice.

The Heat blew out the NBA-best Bucks 105-89 at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday night. All-Star center/forward Bam Adebayo was expectedly confident afterward.

"We're always the underdog," Adebayo said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "I feel like we can play with anybody. And my teammates believe that, the coaching staff believes that and this city believed it. So we can play with anybody and this is one knock off and we just gotta keep going from here."

Adebayo was a pivotal part of the Heat's defensive effort that held Milwaukee to a season-low 89 points:

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low 13 points.

Adebayo was a little off on the offensive end, shooting 5-of-16 for 14 points, but he made an impact with 13 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal. The 2017 14th overall pick is on pace to join elite company in NBA history:

In terms of the Eastern Conference landscape, it is unlikely that anybody will catch the 52-9 Bucks despite Monday's result in Miami. Milwaukee already clinched a postseason berth on Feb. 23 and owns a 9.5-game lead over the reigning champion Toronto Raptors atop the standings.

The 39-22 Heat, meanwhile, are sandwiched in fourth place between the 41-18 Boston Celtics and 37-24 Indiana Pacers. To Adebayo's point, Miami is 4-2 against Boston, Milwaukee and Toronto—the three teams ahead of them—with both losses coming to the Celtics.

