Anthony Tolliver, Grizzlies Agree on 10-Day Contract; Jordan Bell Waived

The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a 10-day contract with veteran forward Anthony Tolliver, the club announced on Monday.

In an accompanying move, the Grizzlies waived Jordan Bell, per Charania.

Tolliver has made 42 combined appearances for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings this season. He's averaging 3.3 points and shooting 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Bell appeared to react to his release on Twitter:

The Grizzlies still have a three-game lead on the Kings and New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but that advantage may not hold for much longer. Memphis dropped its first five games coming out of the All-Star break before beating the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday.

Tolliver possibly gives the team another scoring option off the bench, and he'd help address one of the Grizzlies' weaknesses if the journeyman rediscovers his usual touch from beyond the arc. The 34-year-old is a career 37.3 percent three-point shooter, and Memphis is 23rd in three-point percentage (34.8).

Bell's departure continues his rapid slide following an encouraging rookie season.

It looked like the Golden State Warriors got a steal when they traded up to select Bell 38th overall in the 2017 draft. The Oregon forward averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in a limited role over his first year.

Now, the 25-year-old is going to be on his fourth team in three seasons. The 6'8" Los Angeles native is averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds through 29 games, and he's likely to get another shot in the league.

But the potential he showed in the Bay Area will probably never materialize in the NBA.