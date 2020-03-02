Ranking CBB's 5-Star Recruits Who Have Hurt Their Draft Stock Most

0 of 10

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

With March Madness comes countless delightful traditions, but none are as consistently magical as watching a previously unheralded player shine under the bright lights.

Whether it's a young Stephen Curry bringing Davidson to within seconds of the Final Four or Donte DiVincenzo jumping off the screen in the 2018 championship game, few events in sports have the power to elevate an athlete into the national conversation—and, often, the draft-related conversation—so rapidly.

However, when players like Curry rise, others must fall. Every year, numerous big-time recruits who began the season among the top tier of draft prospects fall out of serious consideration before their freshman year even ends.

Just in the past decade, players like Perry Jones, Cliff Alexander and Ivan Rabb have all been projected lottery picks before either falling to the second round or going undrafted in the span of one season.

Let's take a look at some of this year's 5-star recruits who've fallen the most thus far. We'll be using 247Sports' recruiting rankings to pick the recruits, while the preseason and most recent big boards from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman will function as effective snapshots of October viewpoints and current perspectives.

This article's rankings are not strictly beholden to math. The gaps between placements on the October and February big boards for any given prospect will serve as guidelines to order these players.