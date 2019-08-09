Ranking the Top 50 NBA Draft Prospects in 2020: Where Does Lamelo Ball Rank?

1 of 14

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

50. Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Sophomore)

Scouts should have tuned into July's U20 European Champion B division for Queta, who earned an invite to May's NBA combine but didn't do much during scrimmages. For Portugal, he averaged 14.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Mostly all physical tools—7'0", 7'4" wingspan, 226 pounds—Queta will use the year to show he's improved his skill level and defensive presence.

49. Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG, Sophomore)

Henry should be looking at more than 4.8 shots per game this year. The 6'6" guard has some untapped shot-creation and scoring potential, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds with extra touches coming his way. Henry only averaged 6.1 points last season, but he could turn into a key option for one of the nation's premier teams.

48. Tyler Bey (Colorado, SF/PF, Junior)

Bey racked up 17 double-doubles as a sophomore, relying mostly on athleticism and effort for production. He's not great in crowds and still isn't a shooting threat, though it was promising to see his free-throw mark rise to 78.2 percent. Teams could eventually give him a look as an energizing reserve.

47. Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Dosunmu popped during select games last year with his 6'5" size and combo-guard versatility. He'll want to become a more threatening pick-and-roll ball-handler (30th percentile) and pull-up shooter (25.5 percent) to warrant first-round consideration.

46. Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh, PG, Sophomore)

A 6'3" power guard able to explode off hesitation moves, Johnson can wow with blow-by drives, acrobatic finishes, pull-up shooting and aggressive defense. His weaknesses are tough to get past, though, after he shot 42.4 percent at the rim, went 8-of-37 on runners and hit 29.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot chances while averaging 4.0 turnovers.

Still, he'll have a chance to move up boards by improving his touch and decision-making while playing in the ACC.

45. Myles Powell (Seton Hall, SG, Senior)

After averaging 23.1 points and 3.1 three-pointers, Powell figures to return as one of college basketball's top scorers and most prolific shooters. He's only 6'2" without burst or bounce, but his shot-making range and versatility create specialist potential at the NBA level.

44. Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, SF, Sophomore)

Nesmith put together a handful of sporadic scoring outbursts as a freshman in the SEC, finishing with 20-plus points against South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida. With solid 6'6" size, he averaged 2.5 threes per 40 minutes and flashed promising defensive quickness. Raising his 39.2 field-goal percentage and improving inside the arc will be key for the breakout candidate's draft stock.

43. Paul Reed (DePaul, PF, Junior)

Another step forward for the Big East's Most Improved Player could result in new NBA attention. An athletic, 6'9" forward, Reed has always made highlight finishes around the rim, but he also improved his touch to hit 15 of 37 threes and 77.0 percent of his free throws as a sophomore. He'll want to show more putting the ball on the floor and executing in crowds.

42. Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Sophomore)

Bassey doesn't possess modern-day big man skills, so he'll need to return as a more dominant and impactful force inside at both ends. Or, he can show he's improved his shooting and added to his one-on-one scoring moves—other than those with his back to the basket—from the elbows and short corners.

41. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Senior)

With Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins moving on, there won't be a shortage of available shots for Tillie, a career 47.0 percent three-point shooter. Staying healthy remains priority No. 1 after he played just 15 games last year. He's not an exciting athlete, and foot trouble may make some uneasy. But his shooting, general skill level and basketball IQ create NBA role-player vibes.