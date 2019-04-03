Former 5-Star Recruit Jahvon Quinerly to Transfer from Villanova After 1 Season

Porter Binks/Getty Images

Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright announced Wednesday that guard Jahvon Quinerly is going to leave the Wildcats after one season.

"We had a very candid meeting, and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," Wright said. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

Quinerly was a 5-star prospect and the No. 29 overall recruit when he committed to Nova as part of its 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He played a limited role as a freshman, though.

The 20-year-old New Jersey native averaged just 9.1 minutes across 25 appearances for the Wildcats. The 6'1", 175-pound guard put up 3.2 points, 0.9 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game while shooting 33.7 percent from the field.

His last appearance came March 2 in a 75-54 victory over the Butler Bulldogs. He didn't play in the Big East or NCAA tournaments.

After generating headlines in December for an Instagram post with the caption of "Was my 2nd choice for a reason," he said in January he wasn't considering a transfer, per Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Daily News:

"I want to say I didn't understand why I [wasn't] playing at first. That's why it was so hard. I thought preseason went well so … I was kind of like, how can I say it? I was blindsided that I wasn't playing. That's how I'll put it.

"It was definitely hard, but I'm never the type to give up on something. All the rumors about 'he's going to transfer' and all that, that was never really the case. I was never the type to quit on something, so I just knew that this was the situation I'm in, this is the school I chose, this was the school that me and my family knew was comfortable for me, so I've just got to keep fighting through this."

Quinerly first committed to the Arizona Wildcats in August 2017. Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com reported the guard reopened his recruitment after an FBI investigation discovered evidence former Zona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson provided him with impermissible benefits.

He went on to choose Villanova over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now Quinerly will enter the NCAA transfer portal with the hope of finding a program where he'll have a more consistent chance to showcase his potential.