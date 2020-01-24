Former 5-Star Kentucky Recruit Kahlil Whitney Announces He Will Transfer

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kentucky has lost a key recruit from its 2019 class, as forward Kahlil Whitney announced Friday he intends to transfer.

In a statement, Whitney said: "My time at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped, and I therefore need to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself back in to the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal."

