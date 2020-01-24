Former 5-Star Kentucky Recruit Kahlil Whitney Announces He Will Transfer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 7: Kahlil Whitney #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on January 7, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kentucky has lost a key recruit from its 2019 class, as forward Kahlil Whitney announced Friday he intends to transfer.

In a statement, Whitney said: "My time at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped, and I therefore need to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself back in to the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kahlil Whitney Leaving Kentucky

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Kahlil Whitney Leaving Kentucky

    A Sea Of Blue
    via A Sea Of Blue

    Texas Tech has “really impressed” John Calipari by being different

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Texas Tech has “really impressed” John Calipari by being different

    Vaughts Views
    via Vaughts Views

    Nick Richards’ numbers put him in elite company

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Nick Richards’ numbers put him in elite company

    A Sea Of Blue
    via A Sea Of Blue

    Tyrese Maxey cannot “let a game pass” at this point of season

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Tyrese Maxey cannot “let a game pass” at this point of season

    Vaughts Views
    via Vaughts Views