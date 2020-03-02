Report: Damian Lillard Targeting Wednesday Return to Trail Blazers from Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 25: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up prior to their game against the Boston Celtics at Moda Center on February 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Having missed his team's last five games, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is aiming to return for Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards at Moda Center, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

The Blazers have gone 1-4 without Lillard coming out of the All-Star break. They sit 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trae Responds to Ariza: 'I Ain't About to Stop Nutmegging'

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Trae Responds to Ariza: 'I Ain't About to Stop Nutmegging'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    NBA teams hiring college coaches can be a risk (cough cough Beilein) but here are a few that could work out ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Morant says he’s focused on getting Grizzlies to playoffs: ‘They can give [ROY] to who they want’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    @EricPincus looks at how the Lakers and others can upgrade in buyout market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report