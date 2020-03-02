Report: Damian Lillard Targeting Wednesday Return to Trail Blazers from Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Having missed his team's last five games, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is aiming to return for Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards at Moda Center, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

The Blazers have gone 1-4 without Lillard coming out of the All-Star break. They sit 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.