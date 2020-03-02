Stephen Curry Assigned to Warriors' G League Team Amid Injury Recovery

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced they have assigned Stephen Curry to the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. The guard is expected to practice with the team Monday.

Curry has been out since late October with a broken left hand and has only played four total games in 2019-20.

Although he was expected to return to the court March 1 against the Washington Wizards, his reemergence was delayed as the team hopes to get him more practice time, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained Sunday what the team hopes to accomplish by sending him to the G League:

"Just want him to get the feel and get banged around a little bit like he's going to in a game," Kerr said. "Just normal preparation for a season."

Kerr added that they'll determine the next step if all goes well in a scrimmage.

DeMarcus Cousins also practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season while rehabbing from his torn Achilles before making his debut with Golden State in January.

The team has been especially cautious with Curry as he deals with a new injury.

"This was a serious one that had a lot of nuances to it with the two surgeries and the nerve damage and stuff I'm still dealing with," the guard said last month, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Everything is new. If it was an ankle thing, I'd tell you everything every step of the way."

The Warriors have struggled to an NBA-worst 13-48 this season with Klay Thompson out with a torn ACL and Curry limited to just four games.